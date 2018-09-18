WATCH: Prince Amukamara pick-six seals Bears’ Week 2 win over Seahawks

The biggest difference between Week 1 and Week 2 for the Bears? When the game-sealing interception floated into the hands of their cornerback, this time he caught it.

Last week against the Green Bay Packers, Kyle Fuller dropped an interception in the fourth quarter that could have ended Aaron Rodgers' comeback. On Monday night, Prince Amukamara got his hands on Russell Wilson's pass in the fourth quarter, and he took it back for a touchdown.

It was a great read by the veteran cornerback to recognize the quick throw and the short route by the receiver. He took a risk and jumped out in front, and all it took was a nice juke of Wilson to finish out his trip to the endzone.

The interception gave the Bears a 24-10 lead that proved to seal the win for Chicago. Seattle was starting to construct a comeback that was giving Bears fans déjà vu, but Amukamara made sure he wouldn't have to relive the same nightmare for the second time.