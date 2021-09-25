Watch: Previewing Browns vs. Bears with Sports4CLE

The good folks at Sports4CLE at cleveland.com invited Browns Wire’s Jeff Risdon to help break down the Week 3 visit from the Chicago Bears.

A variety of Browns topics and angles are covered, from what to expect from WR Odell Beckham Jr. in his 2021 Browns debut to what the defense can do to help jumpstart Myles Garrett’s production. Containing rookie QB Justin Fields and how the Browns can use their own rookie, Demetric Felton, are also discussed.

In addition, Laurence Holmes from Chicago’s 670 The Score chips in with his own breakdown of the Bears and Fields, who will be making his NFL starting debut.