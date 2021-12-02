WATCH: Preview for Colts ‘Hard Knocks’ episode 3

Kevin Hickey
·1 min read
In this article:
The third episode of “Hard Knocks: In Season” with the Indianapolis Colts airs on Wednesday night following the 38-31 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

While the loss to the Bucs at Lucas Oil Stadium will certainly be a topic of discussion, we also get a nice look at cornerback Kenny Moore and the impact he makes off the field.

Here’s a preview of the third episode of “Hard Knocks” that features Moore:

