WATCH: Preview for Colts ‘Hard Knocks’ episode 3
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The third episode of “Hard Knocks: In Season” with the Indianapolis Colts airs on Wednesday night following the 38-31 loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
While the loss to the Bucs at Lucas Oil Stadium will certainly be a topic of discussion, we also get a nice look at cornerback Kenny Moore and the impact he makes off the field.
Here’s a preview of the third episode of “Hard Knocks” that features Moore:
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)
Related
Colts vs. Texans: Initial injury report for Week 13
Colts designate S Khari Willis to return from IR
Colts targeting Christmas Day return for WR Parris Campbell
List
AFC playoff picture: Colts still in the hunt after loss to Bucs