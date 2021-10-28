WATCH: Preview clip of Colts on ‘Hard Knocks’
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Indianapolis Colts are the first team ever to have a series on Hard Knocks during the regular season and now we have our first preview clip before the show airs in a few weeks.
Before the premiere episode on Wednesday, Nov. 17, we got a taste of what it’s like to see the current Colts on Hard Knocks.
Taking a clip from the Week 7 win over the San Francisco 49ers, we get a look at the game-sealing touchdown reception by Michael Pittman Jr., the team’s reaction on the sideline and what head coach Frank Reich said in the locker room following the game.
Take a look at the clip previewing the series:
Anytime, anywhere. #HardKnocks ➡️ November 17 pic.twitter.com/6SOUzgzPh4
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 27, 2021
Like Colts Wire on Facebook
Follow Colts Wire on Twitter
Follow Kevin on Twitter (@KevinHickey11)
Related
Colts vs. Titans: Initial injury report for Week 8
Top streaming options in fantasy football for Week 8
2022 NFL draft: Colts currently projected to pick 13th
List
One player each NFL team could trade before the deadline, from Xavien Howard to Brandon Aiyuk