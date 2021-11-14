WATCH: Prescott, Lamb connect twice to put Cowboys ahead early vs Falcons

The Dallas Cowboys struggled to take advantage of their opportunities early in their Week 9 loss to the Denver Broncos. Twice in their first two possessions they made their way onto the other side of the 50-yard line and twice they were thwarted when they failed on fourth-down conversions. The fix? Not getting to fourth down.

Thanks to a beautiful catch-and-run that CeeDee Lamb took for 37 yards down the left sideline, the Cowboys found themselves in enemy territory on the game’s opening drive yet again.

Only this time the team converted their two third-down conversions. The first, a welcome back to WR Michael Gallup for 11 yards led to the second, a 13-yard strike from Dak Prescott to a leaping Lamb in the front of the end zone.

.@_CeeDeeThree is tied with Ron Springs and Lee Folkins for the 38th-most TD catches in #Cowboys history with 10.pic.twitter.com/aT7x6pEKfI — Mark Lane (@therealmarklane) November 14, 2021

