WATCH: Prescott, Lamb connect for TD as Cowboys stretch early lead

The Cowboys’ offense is humming, and pulling out wrinkles. For the majority of the drive, Dallas ran 03 personnel, with no backs, all three tight ends in and WR CeeDee Lamb lined up in the back field. Methodically, short quick passes moved Dallas into the deep end of the Bears side of the field.

Finally, the club ran Lamb, but for little yardage. Rookie Malik Davis took the next carry and got nothing, setting up 3rd-and-9 from the Bears’ 21-yard line. For the first time all afternoon, QB Dak Prescott looked in the direction of Lamb, and it was exactly what the drive needed as Prescott fired a strike into Lamb’s hands.

Cowboys faced third-and-9. Dak Prescott found CeeDee Lamb in traffic for the 21-yard TD, 14-0 lead.pic.twitter.com/7ycaTAQy1m — Jori Epstein (@JoriEpstein) October 30, 2022

