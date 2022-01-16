WATCH: Prescott-Cooper connection stops Cowboys’ bleeding with TD

The Dallas Cowboys came out 100% flat to start their 2021 postseason and found themselves down 13-0 in the second quarter. Before the Cowboys’ third drive, the 49ers had ran 26 plays compared to Dallas’ 8 plays.

With the momentum against them, the Cowboys went to a physical attack with running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard trading carries and marching down the field for the first threatening Dallas drive. On a critical third down, quarterback Dak Prescott targeted the secondary and dropped it in a bucket to wide receiver Amari Cooper to stop the bleeding.

The touchdown drive was just what the doctor ordered for the Cowboys and the only third down they faced was the 20-yard touchdown to Cooper. Dallas now trails 16-7 at halftime.