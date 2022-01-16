WATCH: Prescott-Cooper connection stops Cowboys’ bleeding with TD
The Dallas Cowboys came out 100% flat to start their 2021 postseason and found themselves down 13-0 in the second quarter. Before the Cowboys’ third drive, the 49ers had ran 26 plays compared to Dallas’ 8 plays.
With the momentum against them, the Cowboys went to a physical attack with running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard trading carries and marching down the field for the first threatening Dallas drive. On a critical third down, quarterback Dak Prescott targeted the secondary and dropped it in a bucket to wide receiver Amari Cooper to stop the bleeding.
Amari Cooper wins the 1-on-1 matchup for SIX. #DallasCowboys #SuperWildCard
📺: #SFvsDAL on CBS/NICK/Prime Video
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/rQeRy3HIVJ
— NFL (@NFL) January 16, 2022
The touchdown drive was just what the doctor ordered for the Cowboys and the only third down they faced was the 20-yard touchdown to Cooper. Dallas now trails 16-7 at halftime.