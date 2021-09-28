WATCH: Prescott connects with Schultz for Cowboys TD after review fiasco

The Dallas Cowboys have had a rollercoaster to start their first divisional matchup of 2021. After a takeaway by the defense resulted in a Dallas drive that started at the 1, Dak Prescott was pressured and the Philadelphia defense forced a fumble in the endzone and recovered it for a touchdown to tie the game.

Following the mistake, Prescott and the offense marched down the field and set up a 4th-and-1 at the Eagles goal line. After it appeared Prescott had reached into the endzone for the score, the officials ruled that he didn’t and Philadelphia took over. Head coach Mike McCarthy challenged the call and even after review, the ruling stood.

The Dallas defense stepped up after the fiasco, setting up Prescott and the offense near the 50. They took little time, scoring on a 19-yard pass to Dalton Schultz to retake the lead at 7-7.