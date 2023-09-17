WATCH: Prescott carves up Jets defense, Parsons carves up their OL

Mike McCarthy had a plan, and the Dallas Cowboys ran it to perfection. Winning the opening toss, the Dallas head coach elected to give his offense the first crack at things. Presumably, the club wanted to get out to an early lead and put the pressure on the New York Jets and their QB Zach Wilson.

Dak Prescott accepted the challenge. After an opening dose of Tony Pollard, Prescott found CeeDee Lamb on two plays that got them into Jets territory. On third down, Prescott raced out of pressure for a 15-yard gain that put them inside the 10. That was soon followed by a third-and-goal conversion to tight end Jake Ferguson for the club’s first passing touchdown of the young season.

That put the Dallas defense on alert, and of course Dan Quinn’s unit delivered. Veteran DE DeMarcus Lawrence blew up the first run, dropping exciting RB Breece Hall for a four-yard loss. Two plays later, Micah Parsons got the defense off the field with his second sack of the season.

The Cowboys lead 7-0 after the first quarter.

