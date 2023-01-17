WATCH: Prescott 5th TD of game comes on Cowboys 4th-down gamble

On the final play of the third quarter, the Buccaneers showed their first bit of life against the Cowboys. The impressive rookie cornerback DaRon Bland was beat on a rare occasion by Julio Jones and Tom Brady delivered the touchdown pass. Due to kicker Brett Maher’s blunders, it was a three-possession game but a stop on the two-point attempt kept it that way.

Looking to close out the game, quarterback Dak Prescott went to work. A pair of first down conversion throws sprung Dallas into Tampa Bay territory while digging deeper into the clock. Facing a fourth-down, Maher started to walk onto the field but Mike McCarthy elected to keep the offense on the field to bury the Buccaneers and that they did. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb was somehow forgotten by the defense and Prescott delivered a backyard throw to close the door on Brady.

Prescott’s 18-yard throw to Lamb was his fifth touchdown on the night, a monstrous performance on the road against the greatest to play the game. Following the score, chants roared out after Maher finally relieved the stress by making the extra point, a great sign heading forward. With less than ten minutes remaining, the Cowboys hold a commanding 31-6 lead.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire