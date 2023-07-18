WATCH: Prentiss “Air” Noland junior season highlights

By now, you know that Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and team found their quarterback for the 2024 class after a little drama. Dylan Raiola, the No. 1 prospect according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings originally committed to the Buckeyes but then went through a whirlwind of decommitting then flirting with other schools before finally deciding on Georgia — for now.

But that’s OK, because OSU was able to land a fast-rising prospect out of Georgia, Prentiss “Air” Noland, who has since risen to a 5-star player in his own right.

Noland is a lefty with length and a quick release. He stands 6-foot, 3-inches, and was named the Georgia Class 6A Player of the Year. He’s got pinpoint accuracy and reminds a lot of people of a lefthanded C.J. Stroud. But, time will tell.

In case you haven’t seen video of Noland, we thought we’d share his junior season highlights with you thanks to Hudl below. Take a look and salivate at what Noland could become in the machine that is the Ohio State offense in the very near future.

Check out Junior Szn Highlights by Prentiss Air Noland on @hudl https://t.co/0othyratzm #hudl — Buckeyes Wire (@BuckeyesWire) July 18, 2023

