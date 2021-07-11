Watch Precious Achiuwa shut down Kevin Durant’s dunk attempt

Precious Achiuwa turned some heads with his potential playing for the Miami Heat last season.

He definitely got Kevin Durant‘s attention — Achiuwa rejected his dunk attempt.

Well… @PreciousAchiuwa won this meeting at the rim. sheesh 🖐 pic.twitter.com/ua1RjxZMDe — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) July 11, 2021

It was a good night for Heat players: Gabe Vincent hit six 3-pointers on his way to 21 points, while Achiuwa was a force inside and had this block.

Nigeria pulled off a shocking upset of Team USA, 90-87. It’s just an exhibition, but it is a wake-up call for the Americans.

Just like Durant got one at the rim.

Here's more on Team USA

