How to watch Preakness Stakes 2023 at Pimlico: Race time, TV channel and streaming info

Kentucky Derby winner Mage will look to continue the second part of his Triple Crown quest in Saturday’s $1.5 million, Grade 1 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

Mage won the Kentucky Derby by a length over Two Phil’s on May 6 at Churchill Downs. The last Kentucky Derby winner to also win the Preakness was Justify in 2018, who went on to win the Belmont and the Triple Crown.

Mage was the morning-line favorite at 8-5 after Monday's draw and will run out of the No. 3 post. His odds improved to 4-5 Friday after the Brad Cox-trained First Mission was scratched early Friday morning, leaving the Preakness with just seven horses.

Mage is the only horse in the Preakness who also competed in the Kentucky Derby, the first time that has happened since 1948. Trainer Steve Asmussen decided Monday not to enter the Preakness with Disarm, who finished fourth in the Kentucky Derby.

Here's everything you need to watch the second leg of the Triple Crown:

What time is Preakness Stakes 2023?

Jockey Javier Castellano raises his fist in celebration after he and Mage won the 149th Kentucky Derby.

The 2023 Preakness is set for Saturday, May 20, and has an approximate post time of 7:01 p.m.

What channel is Preakness on?

CNBC will broadcast the Preakness undercard from 1-4:30 p.m. CNBC is Channel 216 on AT&T U-Verse, Channel 208 on Dish and Channel 355 on DirecTV. NBC will broadcast the Preakness from 4:30-7:30 p.m. WAVE-3 is the local affiliate in Louisville (Channel 3 on AT&T U-Verse, Dish and DirecTV.)

'Overkill' or status quo? Recent horse racing deaths cast shadow before Preakness Stakes

First Mission scratched: Second choice behind Kentucky Derby winner Mage to miss Preakness Stakes

Preakness Stakes odds, post positions: Kentucky Derby winner Mage favored in seven-horse field

Where to watch Preakness streaming?

The Preakness can be streamed online at NBCSports.com and on the NBC Sports app for eligible cable subscribers. Cord-cutters can pay for a month of Peacock Premium for $4.99 or Peacock Plus for $9.99.

Other streaming subscription services that should carry NBC include YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and Fubo.

