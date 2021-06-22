Watch potential Red Sox draft pick Jack Leiter strike out 15 in College World Series

Watch potential Red Sox draft pick Jack Leiter dominate in College World Series originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Red Sox fans hoping their team will select Vanderbilt pitcher Jack Leiter in the 2021 MLB Draft probably feel even more passionate about it after his amazing performance in the College World Series on Monday night.

Leiter gave up four hits, one earned run and struck out 15 batters over eight innings against North Carolina State. His fastball and breaking ball both looked amazing.

Check out some highlights of his incredible outing in the video below:

122 pitches for Jack Leiter!



8 IP, 4 H, 1 R/ER, 1 BB, 15 (!!) K



(Via @VandyBoys) pic.twitter.com/Tl1HCRvYjr — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 22, 2021

Unfortunately for Leiter, his offense couldn't provide any support in a 1-0 loss to N.C. State.

The Red Sox own the No. 4 pick in the upcoming draft, which begins Sunday, July 11. One of the players who could be available at No. 4 is Leiter, and he would be a great fit for the Red Sox given their need for starting pitching.

Another potential starting pitcher the Red Sox could target with that pick is Leiter's teammate, Kumar Rocker. Either player would be a nice addition to Boston's prospect pool.