Watch potential No. 1 WNBA Draft pick Caitlin Clark make a game-winning 3-pointer

The presumed No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft did it again Tuesday night.

With seconds left in the Iowa vs. Michigan State women's basketball game, Caitlin Clark drilled a 3-point shot from the logo to win the game for Iowa, 76-73. Clark, who has not declared for the draft as of yet, scored 40 points. The shot marked her eighth 3-pointer of the game.

CAITLIN CLARK DOES IT AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/pKY51gwSwB — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) January 3, 2024

Earlier in the night, Aliyah Boston, the Indiana Fever's 2023 No. 1 draft pick and the reigning rookie of the year, interviewed Clark on Peacock. Afterward, Boston touched on the possibility of Clark coming to Indiana, which holds the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft.

"I think just about, it’s what she wants," Boston said. "I know from my experience, I just knew that playing in the WNBA was a goal of mine. And I know there’s all these conversations about money and ‘She can make so much more money staying in college,’ that actually follows you, those same endorsements build because of your talent."

Earlier in the college basketball season, Fever coaches traveled to Iowa City to watch Clark play.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana Fever: Watch Caitlin Clark make game-winning shot for Iowa