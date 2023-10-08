WATCH: The postgame message from Luke Fickell after the win over Rutgers

Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell addressed the team in the locker room after the 24-13 win over Rutgers, and the message was one of thanks for the teams intensity in approaching the bye week.

The Badgers struggled offensively in the early going, but the defense picked up the slack as Wisconsin shut down Rutgers and Ricardo Hallman took an interception return nearly the length of the field just before halftime to change the feel of the contest.

Fickell has preached doing anything the way you do everything and that was part of his message. The Badgers improved to 4-1 on the year and 2-0 in the Big Ten as they sit atop the west in the early going. Here is a look at Fickell’s speech:

Be incredibly grateful for what you do, where you do it, and who you do it with. ☝️ 𝘼𝙡𝙬𝙖𝙮𝙨.#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/tO8aYAqwto — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) October 7, 2023

Story originally appeared on Badgers Wire