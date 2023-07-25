What to watch for at each position on Packers offense during training camp

Green Bay Packers training camp is almost here, and of course, all eyes will be on Jordan Love and the offense. While there will be a lot worth keeping your eyes on, here are the big things to be mindful of at each position on the offensive side of the ball as training camp unfolds.

It’s not only the quarterback position where the Packers are inexperienced, but also at their skill positions as well. Romeo Doubs has the most snaps at receiver with 529, while rookie tight ends Luke Musgrave and Tucker Kraft will play significant roles this season, at a position that historically does not produce right away.

The speed and versatility at receiver and tight end will allow Matt LaFleur to stress opposing defenses from a play calling standpoint. However, it’s also important that this group be reliable as well, especially with a first year starter at quarterback.

Where the Packers do have some stability is along the offensive line and at running back. Naturally, all eyes will be on Love and his pass catchers, but success for the Green Bay offense begins in the trenches. Love needs consistent time in the pocket on passing plays, and without a sound run game to lean on, it’s very easy for an offense to become predictable, which isn’t necessarily a recipe for success for such a young group.

Quarterback

Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) is shown during organized team activities Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis.

Process and eventually results for Jordan Love

During offseason programs, the focus for Jordan Love was on the process of playing quarterback more so than the end result. As Matt LaFleur said, if the process is done right consistently, the results will likely follow. If done correctly, Love will have the offense in and out of the huddle quickly, and everyone will be aligned correctly. LaFleur also added that a sound process also includes good footwork, keeping a base in the pocket, his throwing mechanics, along with getting the ball out on time, in rhythm, and accurately.

Patience is going to be required with Love at quarterback–it is his first time as a starter, after all. However, he also isn’t a rookie either. This is his fourth NFL season. While we all need to recognize that there will be mistakes, what he also need to see is progress during the regular season.

Who will be Love’s backup?

Competing for this role will be fifth-round pick Sean Clifford, Danny Etling, who has been on the team for a year now, and the recently signed USFL MVP Alex McGough. If the Packers are only going to keep two quarterbacks on the final roster, it’s difficult for me to envision Clifford not being the backup after the team just drafted him in the fifth round. Similarly to 2020, I do think it’s possible that the Packers roster three quarterbacks, with Clifford potentially being the third option in that instance, and then either McGough or Etling as the backup.

For what it’s worth, and the caveat from offseason programs as always is that the pads weren’t on and it’s a small sample size, but I thought Clifford had more standout moments than Etling and overall threw a better ball.

Running back

Green Bay Packers running back Tyler Goodson (39) is shown during organized team activities Tuesday, May 23, 2023 in Green Bay, Wis.

Who emerges as the third running back?

There really aren’t many questions at the top of the depth chart, but the battle for the third running back role is one of the more wide open competitions in Packers’ training camp. The decision will come down to how each player performs on offense but also their special teams contributions. With running back being an all-encompassing role in the LaFleur offense, it’s not only who stands out as a ball carrier that will gain the coaching staff’s attention, but these players also have to be reliable pass catchers and blockers.

If special teams again plays a big role in this decision, which it very well could given that this is where the bulk of the third running back’s playing time is going to come, then Patrick Taylor, who played 121 special teams snaps in 2022 and had the fourth-highest PFF grade on the team may have an edge. Tyler Goodson is still in search of a defined role while Lew Nichols played just two career special teams snaps in college.

With that said, Goodson and Nichols bring more upside on offense. With excellent burst and vision, Goodson is difficult to bring down and can also impact the passing game from the slot. Nichols, meanwhile, checks all the boxes when it comes to what the Packers look for at the running back position with college production and ample experience as a pass catcher and blocker. With uncertainty at running back in 2024, the Packers could begin planning ahead with trying to get one of these two on the final roster.

Wide Receiver

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

With Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs taking on larger roles this season as the first and second options for Love at receiver, that also means they are each going to see more of the opponent’s top cornerbacks. In terms of practice reps to prepare for the season, there may not be a better duo to go ups against daily than Jaire Alexander and Rasul Douglas.

We got a glimpse of this during minicamp, where both Watson and Doubs came down with receptions while Alexander was in coverage. Watson caught a deep ball down the left sideline and Doubs caught a touchdown pass in the back left corner during a red zone drill. After that practice, Alexander gave props to each of them, saying that a year ago, those catches with him in coverage probably don’t happen. With that said, Alexander also came away with a few interceptions as well, and in general, moving the ball through the air for the offense was much more difficult with Alexander and Douglas on the field.

With Watson and Doubs still relatively inexperienced, odds are that Alexander and Douglas win more of the battles this summer. But in Year 2, both Watson and Doubs have acknowledge that they are playing faster due to their comfortability in the offense, and the second season is also a common jumping off point for many receivers, who see a significant increase in production.

Tight End

(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Luke Musgrave’s speed

As LaFleur said, “he’s different,” referencing Musgrave’s athletic ability. Musgrave brings elite speed to the tight end position and that is evident when he’s on the practice field. This presence will not only create big play opportunities for himself, especially down the seam and over the middle where he will be heavily targeted, but also for others in the offense with the attention that Musgrave draws and the spacing he creates. This was an element at tight end that the Packers have not had.

Blocking

While Musgrave and Tucker Kraft’s pass catching abilities are what leap off the screen, following the draft, GM Brian Gutekunst called both “all-around” tight ends, also referencing their blocking abilities. Both players come to the NFL with over 500 career run-blocking snaps at their respective colleges. Having a pair of tight ends who can impact both the running and passing games will add some unpredictability to the offense with it being more difficult for defenses to decipher what is going to happen or what each player’s responsibility is pre-snap. This, of course, then benefits the entire offense. With that said, being a capable blocker at tight end is something that often takes time to develop, but Musgrave, and especially Kraft, are going to be asked to contribute in that capacity right away. Chances are there are going to be some growing pains.

Offensive Line

(AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Zach Tom vs. Yosh Nijman at right tackle

During offseason programs, Zach Tom and Yosh Nijman were alternating days or sometimes even drills as the starting right tackle. Both saw snaps there last season, with Tom being more consistent, but Nijman was also dealing with injuries at the end of the season. It’s still too early for their to be a front-runner for this starting spot, but I did think that Tom held up slightly better this spring, specifically against the pass, although again, the pads weren’t on and it was a small sample size. Nijman has more NFL experience than Tom, but both are relatively new to right tackle. It’s also hard to envision a starting five that doesn’t consist of Tom somewhere on that unit.

Does Tom take snaps with the starters at center or right guard?

Offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said before OTAs that we would see Tom at right guard and center this summer. During offseason programs, Tom did play at each position, but never with the starters. On days where he wasn’t starting at right tackle, he was at right guard with the second offense. At center, it wasn’t until the final two minute drill of minicamp that we saw him lined up there with the second and third-team offenses. At center and right guard are Josh Myers and Jon Runyan, both of whom have a good amount of starting experience, and we know that is something the Packers covet. When it comes to where Tom may line up, offensive line play is all about the sum of the parts being greater than the individual, which is why LaFleur often talks about putting the best five on the field. This means that Tom could end up playing where the biggest talent gap is rather than where he is at his best.

