Watch Porzingis shoot 3-pointers at Celtics practice ahead of NBA Finals

With almost a week to go before Game 1 of the 2024 NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, there's still a lot of time for Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis to continue his rehab and give himself a chance to play in the series.

Porzingis, who hasn't played since Game 4 of the first round in April due to a right calf strain, was seen shooting 3-pointers during Friday's practice at the team facility in Brighton, Mass.

What's the latest update on his status?

"He's getting better," Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla told reporters at his press conference Friday. "He's out there shooting. Went through a couple of drills in practice. So, progressing well and kind of confident where he's at right now."

We still don't know if Porzingis will play in the series opener next Thursday, but the fact that he is shooting 3-pointers and participating in parts of practice seems like an encouraging sign.

Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla with the latest on Kristaps Porzingis, who was seen shooting 3's at practice on Friday and moving around pretty well.

Getting Porzingis back in the lineup would be a huge boost to the Celtics.

He averaged 20.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game during the regular season. Porzingis can score in the paint, and he can stretch the floor as a quality 3-point shooter. He's also a very good interior defender who protects the rim by blocking or altering opponents' shots.

The Celtics are capable of beating the Mavericks without Porzingis, but their chances of lifting the Larry O'Brien Trophy certainly would improve if the star center was able to play in the series. He has the ability to be a true difference-maker at both ends of the court.