WATCH: Is Portland Trail Blazer C.J. McCollum an ideal trade target for the Celtics?
The Boston Celtics decided to keep the proverbial powder dry by electing to move off of veteran point guard Kemba Walker’s contract early in their offseason, opening the door for a potential major trade.
But who could be on the horizon on the incoming end of such a deal, and who might have to go out to make it happen? The Athletic’s Jared Weiss and NBC Boston Sports’ Chris Mannix talk on the pros and cons of making a move for Portland Trail Blazer guard C.J. McCollum — presuming the veteran is even available for such a deal — in a recent video making the rounds.
Watch the clip embedded below to take your own pulse on stomaching (or perhaps welcoming) what it would take to get such a deal done. The cost might not be minor, but that’s what an impactful deal tends to require in today’s NBA.
.@SIChrisMannix and @JaredWeissNBA discuss the possibility of acquiring high level talent this off-season for the Celtics and why they think CJ McCollum would be a perfect fit in Boston 👀 pic.twitter.com/3nUu1YCyfM
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) June 22, 2021
