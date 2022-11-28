WATCH: Portland basketball coach has outburst at conclusion of game with MSU

Michigan State survived a late scare against Portland on Sunday afternoon to win the fifth place game of the Phil Knight Invitational.

On the final play of the game, there was a contested shot in the lane, that appeared to have some contact, but went as a no-call and the Pilots were not able to secure the win.

Portland’s coach Shantay Legans was not happy with the officiating during the contest, having an outburst after Mady Sissoko was flagarantly fouled and he concluded the game with an outburst prior to the handshake line.

You can watch his outburst via Twitter:

It appears Shantay Legans believes Portland received an unkind whistle down the stretch against Michigan State pic.twitter.com/TRauCseFgb — Mike Rutherford (@CardChronicle) November 28, 2022

Total fouls in the game favored the Pilots 14-13.

