Watch: Pocho Román the hero as Barca Atlètic snatch draw in promotion playoff opener

Barcelona Atlètic battled their way to an eventual share of the spoils, in the club’s crunch meeting with Córdoba on Sunday night.

Rafa Márquez’s troops marked their return to action a short time ago.

As much came in the first leg of their playoff finale with the aforementioned Córdoba, in the battle for a place in the 2nd tier of Spanish football.

It was the visitors to the Estadi Johan Cruyff who took an early lead in proceedings, upon Alberto Toril finding the net.

And this was how things remained in Catalunya all the way through to the 88th-minute.

Just when it looked as though Barcelona were facing up to what would have been a damaging first-leg defeat, however, the hosts conjured up a much-needed moment of quality.

After Dani Rodríguez was slipped in down the left, the wide-man did superbly to pick out the unmarked Pocho Román, who made no mistake with an unerring finish into the bottom corner.

Footage of as much can be seen below, as the battle for promotion to La Liga 2 remains on a knife-edge ahead of next weekend’s return leg in Córdoba:

Aquest equip no es rendeix mai. Ho donarem tot a Córdoba 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/mY2MA0U1y5 — Barça Atlètic (@FCBarcelonaB) June 16, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN