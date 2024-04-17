Watch: Pochettino has spat with journalist following Chelsea press conference

Mauricio Pochettino clashed with a journalist after Chelsea’s 6-0 win against Everton on Monday evening (15 April).

The big victory was overshadowed by a second-half incident which saw Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke argue with Cole Palmer over who would take a penalty with the Blues 4-0 up.

Palmer eventually stepped up and scored his fourth goal of the game.

“I’m so, so upset about the situation. In every country people are watching the game and we cannot send this type of image,” Pochettino said, addressing the incident post-match.

He went on to clash with a journalist, appearing upset about being asked repeated questions about the penalty incident, and not much about the rest of the game in his press conference.