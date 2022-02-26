Watch: Playing alongside notorious slow-play hater Brooks Koepka, Brian Stuard waggles forever at Honda Classic

We’ve all been there. Countless swing thoughts fluttering around in our minds that we freeze above the golf ball like looking at the target was equivalent to starring at Medusa herself.

Brian Stuard seemed to have the same problem on No. 9 Saturday at the Honda Classic.

Stuard, who was paired with Brooks Koepka — a player known to trash talk slow play — was getting ready to hit his approach into the green and nothing happened. It was like a record was skipping on a player with the same line repeating over and over again.

Waggle, waggle. Look. Waggle, waggle. It’s honestly tough to watch.

Stuard may not make it off PGA National alive playing with Brooks@NoLayingUp @anezbitt pic.twitter.com/pBcav6y9EY — Riley (@rileyhamel_) February 26, 2022

Curious to know what Koepka thought about the pace of play Saturday.