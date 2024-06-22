WATCH: Players give their best impression of Chiefs TE Travis Kelce at Tight End University

The latest edition of Tight End University (TEU) gathered its most extensive collection of tight ends around the NFL and some quarterbacks. Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, one of the founders of the annual event, found himself on the receiving end of some players comedically impersonating his personality.

Multiple players participated in the video shared on the NFL’s official X account. Kelce’s signature catchphrases, including “Alright Now” and “New News,” were made famous in his hit New Heights podcast with brother Jason. The multiple-time All-Pro tight end is shown enjoying the various impressions of his character.

Retired Pro Bowler Greg Olsen and San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle co-founded Tight End University in 2021 with Kelce. This year’s event took place on the Vanderbilt University campus on Nashville’s West End, featuring veteran speakers, drills, and fun for all the players. TEU was designed to give a unique perspective on the tight-end position and allow the position group nationwide to bond, collaborate, and learn.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire