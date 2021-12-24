WATCH: What’s the plan for Dennis Schroder and the Boston Celtics – trade or keep?

The Boston Celtics will almost certainly not be able to match the offers for veteran point guard Dennis Schroder this coming offseason given the rules of the NBA in the league’s collective bargaining agreement (CBA) limit what the Celtics can pay the German floor general to about $7 million — likely well below what other teams can offer him.

With that in mind and with the team dangerously low on assets to make improvements in this and future seasons, there has been a current of fans and analysts both who have always viewed the Schroder signing as a short-term alliance that should end with Boston moving the vet to a contender in exchange for something the team can make use of in the future.

Are we seeing signs that’s the case from the team in recent days? And if so, what can the Celtics reasonably hope to get back from such a deal? Is there any way Boston finds itself in a situation keeping him on the team makes more sense?

The hosts of the CLNS Media podcast “The Garden Report” ask themselves these questions in the most recent episode of the show — watch the clip embedded above to hear their takes.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Related

WATCH: ESPN's Tim Bontemps talks about what's wrong with the Boston Celtics Celtics sign C.J. Miles to 10-day hardship exception How the new Boston vaccine mandate affects Celtics players Boston Celtics alumni Luke Kornet, Theo Pinson back in NBA on hardship exception deals

List