Watch: Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens hurdles a defender

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens hurdled a defender in his latest NFL training camp highlight. Pickens has already made some spectacular grabs in Steelers’ camp.

The second-round pick out of the University of Georgia could be in line for a starting role in Pittsburgh. Pickens is fully recovered after tearing his ACL in the spring of 2021.

Here’s a look at George Pickens’ hurdle over a Steelers’ defender in training camp:

George Pickens is really out there hurdling defenders 😳 (via @WesBanksMusic) pic.twitter.com/r1EVR0l37W — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) August 12, 2022

George Pickens is drawing a lot of hype from his performances in training camp. Pickens has always been a very talented player and now that he is fully healthy he should fit right into an NFL offense.

Pickens’ hurdle drew an funny reaction from teammate Najee Harris.

Pittsburgh opens its preseason slate against the Seattle Seahawks on Aug. 13.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire