How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time for Sunday night’s Wild Card Game

It’s the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday night on NBC. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Saturday’s Wild Card match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock Premium. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Wild Card Weekend schedule – How to watch AFC, NFC playoff games, kickoff times, TV channel, dates, live streams

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled out a 16-13 overtime victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Ben Roethlisberger completed 30-of-44 passes for 244 yards, a touchdown, and one interception in what was likely the final regular-season game of his NFL career. Linebacker T.J. Watt achieved a major milestone in Sunday’s win, tying Michael Strahan for the NFL’s official record for most sacks in a season (22.5). The Steelers closed out the regular season 9-7-1, marking the 15th straight season without a losing record.

The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Denver Broncos 28-24 on Saturday. Patrick Mahomes finished the game 27-of-44 passing for 270 yards and two touchdowns. Mahomes was also the Chiefs’ leading rusher in Saturday’s win with 54 yards on nine carries. WR Tyreek Hill who has been dealing with a heel injury played only 14 snaps on Saturday but according to head coach Andy Reid, Hill should be ready to go against the Steelers this Sunday.

RELATED: When is the 2022 Super Bowl: Date, time, TV channel, halftime show, location for NFL Super Bowl LVI

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs:

Where : Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

When : Sunday, January 16

Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America.

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock Premium or with the NBC Sports App

RELATED: NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channel info for Wild Card round games

Be sure to check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more.

How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time for Sunday night’s Wild Card Game originally appeared on NBCSports.com