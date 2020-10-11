Watch Pittsburgh Steelers’ Chase Claypool scores four touchdowns

Monday is Canadian Thanksgiving. Chase Claypool had a feast on the birds Sunday at Heinz Field, the Philadelphia Eagles.

The rookie from Notre Dame went for four touchdowns as Pittsburgh battled its in-state rival.





Check out the 6-foot-4, 238-pounder’s day. He had three carries for six yards and a TD and seven receptions for 110 yards and three TDs from Ben Roethlisberger in the Steelers’ 38-29 victory over the Eagles.













YOU CANNOT STOP CHASE CLAYPOOL. FOUR TOUCHDOWNS. 📺: #PHIvsPIT on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/BGCKhfX8uY pic.twitter.com/RhFzFu2IMA — NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2020



