Watch Pittsburgh Steelers’ Chase Claypool scores four touchdowns

Monday is Canadian Thanksgiving. Chase Claypool had a feast on the birds Sunday at Heinz Field, the Philadelphia Eagles.
The rookie from Notre Dame went for four touchdowns as Pittsburgh battled its in-state rival.
🦃🍁🇨🇦👏🏼 https://t.co/NTVJOsMxYX
— Julie Stewart-Binks (@JSB_TV) October 11, 2020
Check out the 6-foot-4, 238-pounder’s day. He had three carries for six yards and a TD and seven receptions for 110 yards and three TDs from Ben Roethlisberger in the Steelers’ 38-29 victory over the Eagles.
.@ChaseClaypool takes the handoff to open the scoring in Pittsburgh. #HereWeGo
📺: #PHIvsPIT on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/BGCKhfX8uY pic.twitter.com/JMIy07LZ1c
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2020
.@ChaseClaypool scores his second TD of the day! #HereWeGo
📺: #PHIvsPIT on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/BGCKhfX8uY pic.twitter.com/6lUycpUI97
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2020
.@ChaseClaypool can't stop scoring TDs! #HereWeGo
📺: #PHIvsPIT on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/BGCKhfX8uY pic.twitter.com/nJvUng5423
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2020
YOU CANNOT STOP CHASE CLAYPOOL. FOUR TOUCHDOWNS.
📺: #PHIvsPIT on FOX
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/BGCKhfX8uY pic.twitter.com/RhFzFu2IMA
— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2020