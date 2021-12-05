WATCH: Pitt QB Kenny Pickett’s epic fake slide leads to 58-yard TD run

Kenny Pickett hit the fake-slide 🤧pic.twitter.com/8f4VoUtxV4 — PFF (@PFF) December 5, 2021

We already know that Pitt’s Kenny Pickett can throw the ball as well as any quarterback in the 2022 NFL draft class, but he’s also showing off his running ability and awareness in Saturday night’s ACC title game.

Pickett broke off on a long run to convert a key third down in the first half, and looked like he was about to end it with a slide as multiple defenders converged.

Instead, Pickett hesitated on the slide, and then blew past the defenders on his way to a 58-yard touchdown.

NFL decision-makers will certainly bring this one up during the evaluation process leading up to next April.

