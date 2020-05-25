Watch A's pitcher Jesus Luzardo get fans hyped for 2020 MLB season

As if A's fans already weren't excited for the 2020 MLB season.

Young pitcher Jesus Luzardo released a hype video Sunday that will have Oakland fans salivating.

Luzardo has been one of the A's top prospects for several years, and made his MLB debut on Sept. 11, 2019. The 22-year-old made six relief appearances for Oakland last season, finishing with a 1.50 ERA in 12 innings, striking out 16 batters.

Luzardo is expected to be in Oakland's rotation whenever the 2020 season gets underway.

