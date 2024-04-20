Watch as a pitcher from California makes an unreal catch

The best part of this play from Mateo Heredia is the no-big-deal walk away as if nothing happened.

But for the El Segundo High School (El Segundo, California) pitcher, it was a very big play.

Heredia, a right-handed pitcher, reacts to the batter’s contact slightly to his right and just over his head by stabbing his glove in the direction of the hit.

Almost as if magnetically drawn, the ball goes straight into the glove while Heredia’s twisted and his back is to home plate.

What a play from Heredia, who merely walks off the mound as if it was routine.

This is a gem of a play for sure. First, there is the reaction stab from Heredia, which would be impressive in and of itself. That he did it with his back turned is another added element to this play.

Factor in his reaction of simply walking off as if those type of plays are normal…well, you have a play that no one will forget anytime soon.

Story originally appeared on High School Sports