Watch: Pitch-invading baseball fan tasered by police after performing backflip

The pitch-invader is believed to be a student at Ohio State University - Getty Images/Andy Lyons

A baseball fan was tasered by a police officer moments after performing a backflip on the field of play in astonishing scenes in Major League Baseball on Tuesday night.

The supporter was seen appearing to talk to Tyler Freeman from the Cleveland Guardians in their match with the Cincinnati Reds. Footage showed Freeman, a center fielder for the MLB club, ignoring the offer of a fist-bump before the interloper moved away to perform a somersault in mid-air.

A police officer, whose hat fell off during the melee, could then be seen deploying a taser on the man, who is reportedly a 19-year-old sophomore at Ohio State University.

A report on WCPO-TV, an Ohio television station, said the man was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center and was booked within an hour.

The report added that the man appeared in court on Wednesday, facing two charges of criminal trespassing and obstructing official business. The man pleaded not guilty and has been banned from Great American Ball Park while enquiries are ongoing.

