Watch: Pioli shares emotional embrace with several players after last Milan game

Former AC Milan coach Stefano Pioli was full of emotion after his final match in charge and a video from the club has shown him embracing some of the players.

AC Milan’s TikTok channel shared a clip of the 2021/22 Serie A winner hugging and talking with the likes of Olivier Giroud, Christian Pulisic and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

It is not clear what Pioli will be doing next, given many jobs he was linked to have now been taken by other coaches. Bologna, Fiorentina and Napoli all seemed to be options, but those roles have been filled by Vincenzo Italiano, Raffaelle Palladino and Antonio Conte respectively.

Milan are soon expected to announce Paulo Fonseca as the replacement for the former Fiorentina coach. The Fenerbahce post also seemed possible for Pioli but they have chosen Jose Mourinho.