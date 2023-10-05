Watch: Pierce, Eddie House have heated shooting contest at C's practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A handful of Celtics alumni have filtered through the Auerbach Center over the past two days as Boston kicks off its 2023 training camp.

But they haven't just been passive observers.

Exhibit A came after Thursday's practice, when Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce and former Celtics guard Eddie House -- his teammate on Boston's 2008 championship squad -- engaged in a lively 3-point shooting contest along with other C's assistant coaches.

Let's just say the two ex-teammates got into it -- especially when House started dropping f-bombs.

Pierce came out of the gate hot by knocking down four baseline 3-pointers in a row, but House was unfazed, boasting "I'm the best motherf---ing shooter here, what you talking about?" while drilling a string of deep balls.

Celtics star Jayson Tatum and assistant coach Sam Cassell (another former member of the 2008 C's) looked on in amusement as Pierce and House traded buckets, along with a healthy dose of trash talk.

"Stop f---ing with me!" House yelled at one point.

We don't have the final tally on Pierce vs. House, but the clear winners are head coach Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics, whose efforts to have former players be around the team more often appear to be working in the early stages of training camp.