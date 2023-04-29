WATCH: Phone call that made Ji’Ayir Brown a 49er

The 49ers knew they really liked Penn State safety Ji’Aiyr Brown. That’s why they made the jump up to No. 87 to make sure they came away with the top player on their board.

General manager John Lynch made the call to Brown, who was briefly drowned out by cheers from his family members in the background before telling Lynch “this is the right move.”

Brown also spoke to head coach Kyle Shanahan and team CEO Jed York.

