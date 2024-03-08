How to watch Phoenix Cup race: TV info, start time and weather

NASCAR returns to Phoenix Raceway with a Sunday afternoon race (3:30 p.m. ET on Fox).

William Byron won last season's spring race at Phoenix. Ross Chastain won last season’s finale while Ryan Blaney finished second and won the Cup title.

Nine active Phoenix winners will be in the lineup. Kyle Busch and Joey Logano lead the group with three wins each. Denny Hamlin has two Phoenix wins. Byron, Chastain, Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, Chase Briscoe and Martin Truex Jr. each has one Phoenix win.

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

NASCAR Cup drivers to watch Sunday at Phoenix

NASCAR returns to Phoenix Raceway for the 56th time since 1988.

Chevrolet drivers have won three of the last five races at the 1-mile track. Ford drivers Briscoe and Logano split the races at Phoenix in 2022. Toyota's last win at Phoenix was delivered by Truex in March 2021.

Details for Sunday’s Cup race at Phoenix

(All times Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given at 3:38 p.m. ... The green flag is scheduled to wave at 3:47 p.m.

PRE-RACE: The drivers meeting will take place at 2:40 p.m. ... Driver introductions will take place at 3 p.m. ... Scottsdale Shepherd of the Desert Lutheran Pastor John Karolus will give the invocation at 3:30 p.m. ... Dr. Jesse McGuire will perform the national anthem at 3:31 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 312 laps (312 miles) on the 1-mile track.

STAGES: Stage 1 ends at Lap 60. Stage 2 ends at Lap 185.

STARTING LINEUP: Cup qualifying takes place Saturday at 2 p.m.

TV/RADIO: Fox will broadcast the race at 3:30 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage begins with NASCAR RaceDay on FS1 at 2 p.m. ... Pre-race coverage continues with NASCAR RaceDay on Fox at 2:30 p.m. ... Motor Racing Network coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. … SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will have the MRN broadcast.

FORECAST: Weather Underground: Sunny skies with a high of 81 degrees. A high of 73 degrees and no chance of rain at the start of the Cup race.

LAST TIME: Kyle Larson started from the pole in the spring race and led 201 laps. He won stage 2. William Byron led 64 laps and won stage 1. Kevin Harvick took the lead with 44 laps to go and built up a four-second lead before Harrison Burton spun and brought out the caution. A multi-car incident then sent the race to overtime. Byron's team put him on the front row for the restart with a two-tire stop while Harvick's team changed four tires. Byron took the lead and won his second race of the season. Ryan Blaney, Tyler Reddick, Larson and Harvick rounded out the top five.

