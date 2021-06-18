U.S. Open:

Phillies vs. Giants live on Peacock: How to watch, stream for free, start times, schedule for MLB series

NBC Sports Staff
·3 min read
In this article:
Baseball is streaming live on Peacock this weekend as the San Francisco Giants take on the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game series starting on Friday, June 18 through Sunday, June 20.

Earlier this week, the MLB announced that the series between the Phillies and Giants will air live nationwide on Peacock for free this Father’s Day weekend. In addition, the Phillies‘ and Giants‘ announcing crews will join together on a single broadcast for all three games. Jon Miller will serve as play-by-play announcer with Mike Krukow, John Kruk and Jimmy Rollins joining as analysts. Pregame coverage will precede each game on Peacock.

Keep reading to learn more including the full schedule, how to get Peacock and more.

How to watch the Phillies vs. Giants live on Peacock

Friday, June 18

  • Start time: Pregame starts at 9:00 p.m. ET

  • First pitch: 9:45 p.m. ET

  • Watch live: Peacock

Saturday, June 19

  • Start time: Pregame starts at 3:30 p.m. ET

  • First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

  • Watch live: Peacock

Sunday, June 20

  • Start time: Pregame starts at 3:30 p.m. ET

  • First pitch: 4:05 p.m ET

  • Watch live: Peacock

How do I get Peacock?

Click here to learn more about Peacock, including Peacock Premium and Peacock Premium Plus. With Peacock, you can stream your favorite TV shows, movies, live sporting events and more.

How can I watch Peacock?

Peacock is currently available on the Roku platform; Apple devices including iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; Google platforms and devices including Android™, Android TV™ devices, Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices; Microsoft’s Xbox One family of devices, including Xbox One S and Xbox One X; Sony PlayStation4 and PlayStation 4 Pro; VIZIO SmartCast™ TVs; Samsung Smart TVs and LG Smart TVs. Comcast’s eligible Xfinity X1 and Flex customers, as well as eligible Cox Contour customers, enjoy Peacock Premium included with their service at no additional cost.

See below for the full press release from Major League Baseball and Peacock:

New York, NY – June 14, 2021 – Major League Baseball (MLB) and Peacock today announced the Philadelphia Phillies at San Francisco Giants three-game series on June 18, 19 and 20 will be presented on Peacock nationwide, exclusive to Peacock in the Philadelphia and Bay Area home markets. During Father’s Day weekend, fans anywhere in the U.S. can watch Buster Posey, Brandon Crawford and the first place Giants host Bryce Harper, Andrew McCutchen and the Phillies for free. Sign up for Peacock at peacocktv.com/sports.

The weekend series on Peacock combines the announcing teams of both historic franchises together in one broadcast for a unique presentation for all fans. Jon Miller (Giants) will serve as play-by-play announcer, alongside analysts Mike Krukow (Giants), John Kruk (Phillies), and Jimmy Rollins (Phillies) live from Oracle Park. The live coverage will also include special features and guest contributors. Additionally, Peacock will deliver comprehensive pregame coverage leading up to each game.

This special presentation is part of MLB’s ongoing commitment to deliver unique game presentations via emerging distribution platforms within the evolving media landscape. Within the last 12 months, MLB has streamed 12 games on YouTube, expanded the use of player microphones to include the use of two-way mics by players on-field during regular season games, and MLB Network has produced four different game telecast formats under its “MLB Network Showcase” umbrella.

Phillies vs. Giants live on Peacock: How to watch, stream for free, start times, schedule for MLB series originally appeared on NBCSports.com

