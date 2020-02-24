Watch Phillies fans' hilarious live reaction to seeing the 'new' Phanatic for first time

The Phillie Phanatic and his "new look" took flight for the first time on Sunday and, well, let's just say he didn't reach great heights.

Fans across the Philadelphia area were understandably shook by the changes to the Phanatic's look. I think it's safe to say most fans did not react positively to the changes. Just take a look at the responses to the above tweet for a sampling.

The Phanatic did have a few defenders, however, like his furry pal from across Pattison Avenue and current It Boy, Gritty.

Still the 🐐 — Gritty (@GrittyNHL) February 23, 2020

Pretty much everyone had a strong reaction to the scales, the eyebrows, and most definitely the newly-accented tail.

But not everyone went the to great lengths like comedian and Phillies fans Paul F. Tompkins and Christine Nangle who did a 10-minute breakdown in their most natural Philly accents that included their reactions to seeing the new look for the first time.

It's a wide-ranging reaction, complete with tears at at least one point.

"They said it was going to be, like, an evolution but this seems like more than an evolution, you know," Tompkins said.

"Like he's in there, I can see him, but if I met him and had not said to me that's his cousin, I'd be like..." Nangle added.

The duo attempted to put their feelings into terms we can all understand.

"It's like you're walking down South Street," Tompkins said. "You know what, I haven't been to Jim's in a while, I'm gonna go in there, and then you order a whiz wit and then what you get is, like, what everybody else thinks a cheesesteak is where it's, like, provolone and green peppers on it. You know what I mean? That's what this feels like to me."

"That makes a hundred percent sense. That's a beautiful way to say it," Nangle responded.

They both come to a similar conclusion to what feels like the consensus in Philly right now.

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it."

