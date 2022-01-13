How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time for Sunday afternoon’s Wild Card Game

The NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon in the third game of the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. The last time these two teams met in the playoffs was on Jan. 19, 2003 in the NFC Championship game – a game in which Tampa Bay won. The Bucs are 2-2 against the Eagles in the playoffs. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. on FOX. See below for additional information on how to watch the game.

RELATED: 2022 NFL Wild Card Weekend schedule – How to watch AFC, NFC playoff games, kickoff times, TV channel, dates, live streams

For Tampa Bay, Sunday’s game against the Eagles is the first step on their journey to defend the Super Bowl LV title – the team’s first Super Bowl victory since 2002. The Bucs will have an advantage because not only did they finish the regular season with a 13-4 record, but they posted a 7-1 mark in home matchups. Philadelphia meanwhile, was 9-8 this season with a 6-3 record in road games. The teams played each other in Week 6 of the regular season and the Bucs won the Thursday night contest, 28-22, backed by two touchdown runs by Leonard Fournette. Tom Brady will appear in his 46th career postseason game on Sunday and he will be looking for his 35th postseason victory.

After a four-win season last year that saw the firing of Doug Pederson and departure of QB Carson Wentz, the Eagles were not favored to make the playoffs this season under first-year head coach Nick Sirianni. But emphasis on the ground game helped elevate the Eagles into the playoff conversation. Led by dual-threat QB Jalen Hurts under center, Philly finished the regular season leading the league in rushing yards per game with 159.7. Bolstered by a strong run game, the Eagles won six of their last eight games to close out the regular season and clinch their first playoff berth since 2019. The last time the Eagles played against Tom Brady in the playoffs, Philadelphia won Super Bowl LVII over Brady’s Patriots 41-33.

Story continues

RELATED: NFL playoff schedule 2022: Bracket, dates, times, TV channel info for Wild Card round games

Sunday NFL Wild Card Schedule

The Sunday edition of NFL Super Wild Card Weekend kicks off with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1 p.m. on FOX.

Where : Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

When : Sunday, January 16

Start Time : 1 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

The day’s action will continue with the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 p.m. on CBS.

Where : AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

When : Sunday, January 16

Start Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel : CBS and Nickelodeon

Stream live: Watch live on Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video

RELATED: How to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Kansas City Chiefs: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time for Sunday night’s Wild Card Game

In the Sunday finale, Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers will visit Arrowhead Stadium to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 p.m. on NBC. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America. Sunday’s Wild Card match-up will also be available via live stream on Peacock Premium.

Where : Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

When : Sunday, January 16

Start Time : 8:15 p.m. ET; Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET with Football Night in America

TV Channel : NBC

Stream live: Watch live on Peacock Premium or with the NBC Sports App

Be sure to check back after each game for final scores and follow ProFootballTalk for more on the 2022 NFL Playoffs as well as game previews, recaps, news, rumors, and more

How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Live stream, TV channel, kickoff time for Sunday afternoon’s Wild Card Game originally appeared on NBCSports.com