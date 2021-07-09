Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions: How to Watch, Live Stream, TV Channel, Dates, Times
How to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions
On Sunday, October 31, Philadelphia Eagles face the Detroit Lions in a regular NFL season game.
Game Details
Who: Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions
When:Sunday, October 31 at 1:00 p.m.
Network: FOX
How to Live Stream Philadelphia Eagles vs Detroit Lions
If you don’t have cable, you can stream Sunday Night Football games on Peacock or find games on other streaming service providers such as: YouTube, Hulu with Live TV, Fubo, or Sling.
Check out our full NFL regular season schedule for all matchups, start times and where to watch every game or visit the Philadelphia Eagles schedule or Detroit Lions schedule to see the full team schedule matchups.
