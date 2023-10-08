Advertisement
How to watch the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams this afternoon on Fox

Danica Creahan
Streaming Editor
·1 min read
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 14: Jason Kelce #62 and Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles embrace prior to the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on September 14, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Jason Kelce, Jalen Hurts and the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles visit the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday. (Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) (Mitchell Leff via Getty Images)

It's Week 5 in the 2023 NFL season and this Sunday has a jam-packed slate of football games, including the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams game this afternoon on Fox. The Eagles head into this game hot off an undefeated streak. LA Rams fans will be watching rookie receiver Puka Nucua, who has been successfully filling in for the injured Cooper Kupp. The Eagles vs. Rams game will air on Fox today at 4:05 p.m. ET. Ready to tune into the Philly vs. LA showdown? Here’s how to watch the game this afternoon, plus our recommendations for the best ways to watch every NFL game this year, from now until Super Bowl LVIII.

How to watch the Eagles vs. Rams game:

  • Stream NFL on mobile: Get live local and primetime regular season games

    NFL+

    $7 at NFL

Date: Sunday, Oct. 8

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Game: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams

TV Channel: Fox

Streaming: Hulu + Live TV, Fubo, Sling, more

What channel is the Eagles vs. Rams game on?

Sunday afternoon's Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams game will air on Fox. So you should be able to just turn on your TV and tune into the game on Fox. If you don't have access to live TV or Fox, here's what we recommend to watch the Birds play the Rams this Sunday:

  • Watch NFL games on local channels like Fox, CBS and NBC

    Channel Master Flatenna Ultra-Thin Indoor TV Antenna

    $29 at Amazon

Where to stream the Eagles at Rams game?

(Photo: Hulu)
Watch Fox, NBC, CBS and ESPN, plus get ESPN+

Hulu + Live TV

For $70 per month, Hulu’s live TV bundle (with ads) will get you access to NBC, Fox, CBS and ESPN and access to ESPN+. Plus, for NCAA college football fans, you'll also get ESPNU, Fox, FS1, CBSN, NBC, ACCN, Big Ten Network and SECN. Basically, almost every channel you may need to watch NFL and NCAA football games in 2023. The only NFL game you'll miss is Thursday Night Football over on Amazon Prime Video (which you may already have access to, anyway!).

This bundle also gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. Currently Hulu does not offer a free trial for its live TV plan, but now through Oct. 11, you can get your first three months for $49.99 per month (as opposed to $70).

$50 at Hulu
(Fubo)
Watch Fox, NBC, ESPN, CBS, ABC and NFL Network

Fubo TV

Fubo TV gives you access to NBC, ESPN, Fox, CBS, ABC and NFL Network, basically almost every channel you need to watch the 2023 NFL season. The only games you'll miss with this service are those blacked out due to regional restrictions, regular Thursday Night Football games on Amazon Prime Video and the few NFL games of the season scheduled to stream exclusively on ESPN+. You'll also get access to ACCN, SECN, Pac-12 and Big Ten Network for catching NCAA college football games, plus 100+ more live channels. Fubo subscribers also get 1000 hours of cloud DVR storage. The platform offers a 7-day free trial period.

$75 at Fubo
  • Watch Fox, ABC, CBS, NBC and ESPN

    Sling TV Orange & Blue

    $30 at Sling
  • Watch Fox, ESPN, ABC, CBS, NBC and NFL Network

    DirecTV Choice

    $65 at DirecTV

