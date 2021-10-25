Watch: Phil Mickelson makes hole-in-one at corporate outing

After winning three of his first four starts on the PGA Tour Champions, Phil Mickelson struggled in his first title defense. Mickelson finished tied for 47th at last week's Dominion Energy Charity Classic, site of his first 50-and-over victory last year.

Mickelson made 17 birdies over his three rounds but still finished at even par, adding two double-bogeys and two quintuple-bogeys to his card.

Monday was much kinder to Mickelson. Playing in a KPMG corporate outing in Houston, Texas, Mickelson made a hole-in-one. And, in typical Mickelson fashion, he poked a little fun at himself as well.