Watch: Phil Mickelson, HyFlyers GC line dance in cowboy attire before 2024 LIV Golf Nashville

A week after one of its members claimed the U.S. Open title at Pinehurst No. 2, LIV Golf is in Tennessee for LIV Golf Nashville, its ninth event of the season.

Play gets underway Friday at The Grove — last week’s winner Bryson DeChambeau is the betting favorite at +750 — but HyFlyers GC and its captain Phil Mickelson got the party going a little bit early in the Music City.

Mickelson and teammates Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale and Andy Ogletree tried their hands, or should we say feet, at line dancing.

The team currently is 11th in the points standings out of 13 teams.

Have to do anything to change the vibes.

