Watch: Phil Mickelson displays some gamesmanship with Bryson DeChambeau as next Match approaches

The grudge match pitting Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady against Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers is still a week away, but Mickelson is starting to get serious – or at least, mock serious.

In a classic Phil move, Mickelson displayed a bit of gamesmanship during a practice round for the Rocket Mortgage Classic. As he stood on the back of a tee box watching Bryson DeChambeau tee off, he casually reached into DeChambeau’s bag, pulled an 8-iron and, er, reshaped it a bit.

Mickelson later posted the act to Twitter, along with the wish that DeChambeau had plenty of cause to hit 8-iron this week.

.🤫 Hopefully there’s a lot of 8 irons for @b_dechambeau this week @RocketClassic and next Tuesday’s Match 😂 pic.twitter.com/63yEO0eEgV — Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) June 30, 2021

DeChambeau is the defending champion at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. Mickelson, of course, is just a month removed from winning the PGA Championship.

It’s not as if DeChambeau hasn’t already poked the bear regarding the upcoming match. Shortly after the teams were announced in May, DeChambeau commented to Golfweek, “Phil outdrive me at The Match? There is no way.”

The fourth edition of the event will air on TNT on July 6 and be played at The Reserve at Moonlight Basin in Big Sky, Montana.