Watch: Phil Mafah’s Gator Bowl-winning touchdown run against Kentucky

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers took down Kentucky 38-35 for a Gator Bowl win behind an unreal performance from running back Phil Mafah, who carried the Clemson offense.

Mafah ran the ball 11 times and gained 71 yards, scoring four touchdowns for a total of 24 points out of the Tigers’ 38. He showed his strength in the red zone, scoring two 1-yard touchdowns and a 3-yard touchdown. Mafah didn’t stop there; he also scored a touchdown with a 29-yard run after a turnover. Mafah played exceptionally well in the Gator Bowl and played a major role in their victory.

Mafah’s game-winner came with seconds left in the fourth quarter, with offensive coordinator Garrett Riley putting his faith in Mafah to get in the end zone on the 3-yard touchdown run. Take a look at Mafah’s game-winning touchdown below.

Phil Mafah scores a 3-yard TD for his 4th score of the day to take the lead with 17 seconds left. Clemson gets the 2PT conversion to take a 3-point lead. Check out the reaction on the sideline: pic.twitter.com/kOfwqAP6if — Justin Robertson (@j_probertson) December 29, 2023

