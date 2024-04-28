How to watch the PGA Tour's CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2024

The PGA Tour heads to the CJ Cup Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

Here's a look at the TV schedule for this week's events around the golf world (all times EDT; stream links added when available).

Monday



5-8PM (GC): PGA Professional Championship, Round 2 (PGA of America)

Tuesday



5-8PM (GC): PGA Professional Championship, Round 3 (PGA of America)

Wednesday



4-7PM (GC): PGA Professional Championship, final round (PGA of America)

Thursday



1-6AM (GC): Volvo China Open, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

Friday



1-6AM (GC): Volvo China Open, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

12:30-3:30PM (GC/Peacock): Insperity Invitational, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

Saturday



1:30-6AM (GC): Volvo China Open, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM (CBS): CJ Cup Byron Nelson, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM (GC/Peacock): Insperity Invitational, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

Sunday

