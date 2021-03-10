Watch PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth pause practice to listen to young fan’s school report

Most people know who PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth is, but one young man took that to a new level.

The child caught up to Spieth, a Dallas native, at the Players Stadium Course in Florida this week to ask him a very important question:

“Do you wanna hear my speech?”

Spieth seemed captivated by the youngster, who appeared to be speaking from memory, as he gave a rundown of Spieth’s life — which included becoming one of the youngest golfers to win the Masters and the U.S. Open. Oh, can’t leave out the fact that he’s friends with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

It was clear the kid did his research and managed to recite his speech without seemingly one ounce of nervousness.

He also looked sharp when he gave the report, according to a follow-up tweet.

While you’re here this is what he wore for the speech pic.twitter.com/i4lu113b20 — RossyNole10 (@RossyNole10) March 10, 2021

Spieth is currently gearing up for this week’s Players Championship.