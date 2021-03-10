Watch PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth pause practice to listen to young fan’s school report

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TJ Macias
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Most people know who PGA Tour star Jordan Spieth is, but one young man took that to a new level.

The child caught up to Spieth, a Dallas native, at the Players Stadium Course in Florida this week to ask him a very important question:

“Do you wanna hear my speech?”

Spieth seemed captivated by the youngster, who appeared to be speaking from memory, as he gave a rundown of Spieth’s life — which included becoming one of the youngest golfers to win the Masters and the U.S. Open. Oh, can’t leave out the fact that he’s friends with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

It was clear the kid did his research and managed to recite his speech without seemingly one ounce of nervousness.

He also looked sharp when he gave the report, according to a follow-up tweet.

Spieth is currently gearing up for this week’s Players Championship.

Recommended Stories

  • NC State basketball’s sudden rise comes to an equally sudden end; is NIT next or not?

    “It’s hard for me to get mad at a bunch of guys because of one game in the ACC tournament, the way they’ve played and the way they’ve responded to me the entire year, especially with the adversity we’ve had.”

  • Patriots have fielded calls about trading N’Keal Harry

    Patriots wide receiver N'Keal Harry has been a disappointment since arriving in New England as a first-round draft pick in 2019. So a change of scenery may be warranted. Teams have been reaching out to the Patriots to inquire about trading for Harry, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. A team trading for Harry [more]

  • 3 share Big East Player of the Year honors for 1st time

    For the first time in the 42-year history of the Big East Conference, three players will share the league's player of the year award. Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili and Villanova's Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Collin Gillespie tied in the voting by the league’s coaches, who were not permitted to vote for their own players. St. John’s Posh Alexander was named the league's freshman of the year and his coach, Mike Anderson, was selected coach of the year.

  • Unfinished work at a Players Championship that didn't start

    Hideki Matsuyama made a 25-foot eagle putt on his final hole of the first round at The Players Championship and earned a spot in the record book as the ninth player to post a 63 at the TPC Sawgrass. The entire tournament wasn't complete because of the COVID-19 pandemic that wiped out the final three rounds at Sawgrass and the following three months in golf. The defending champion is still Rory McIlroy, who won in 2019 and who began last year with a 72, leaving him nine shots behind.

  • Dolphins cut Kyle Van Noy

    It’s official: The Dolphins have released linebacker Kyle Van Noy. The move has been expected for the last week, although the Dolphins were hesitating to make the move official because they wanted to see if they could trade Van Noy. Apparently there were no takers in the trade market. Van Noy is a fine player, [more]

  • Watch: Jordan Spieth gets incredible speech from young fan during Players practice round

    This youngster got Jordan Spieth's attention as he was walking at the Players Stadium Course — and gave him an amazing 52 seconds.

  • 'He just wants to make everybody better': Kurt Suzuki infuses Angels with zeal

    At every stop during his 14-year MLB career, catcher Kurt Suzuki has brought what his new Angels teammates recognize immediately: boundless enthusiasm.

  • PGA Tour institutes ‘Bryson Rule’ with internal OB left of the lake on No. 18 at TPC Sawgrass

    Bryson DeChambeau won't be aiming to the 9th hole while playing TPC Sawgrass' 18th hole after internal out of bounds was added to the hole.

  • Celtics unveil new alternate jersey for second half of 2021 NBA season

    The Boston Celtics on Wednesday showed off the new alternate jerseys they will wear during the second half of the 2021 NBA season. Check them out here.

  • Tiger Woods ‘doing better’ as he recovers from car accident reveals Rory McIlroy

    Woods underwent surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle.

  • 'The Sihota Line': Playing TPC's 18th up No. 9 isn't Bryson DeChambeau's idea

    Junior golfer Jeevan Sihota explains how he took an aggressive line at TPC Sawgrass' 18th hole last year at the AJGA Junior Players.

  • Ron Rivera: I don’t disagree with a lot of what Alex Smith said in GQ

    In an interview with GQ released last month, former Washington quarterback Alex Smith said his return in 2020 “definitely threw a wrench in the team’s plan,” adding that Washington saw him as a liability. “Heck no, they didn’t want me there,” Smith said. The Football Team has since released the 2020 comeback player of the [more]

  • Days after Les Miles' departure, Kansas AD Jeff Long steps down

    Two days after Kansas moved on from Les Miles, athletic director Jeff Long has been shown the door as well.

  • Les Miles out at Kansas, Rush Propst rats out Bama & UGA, Eyes of Texas report

    Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel and SI’s Pat Forde teach a master class on investigative reporting as audio surfaced this week featuring embattled high school coach Rush Propst accusing Georgia and Alabama of paying recruits. Will this lead to NCAA sanctions? Les Miles was let go this week after sexual assault allegations surfaced from his time coaching LSU. How does AD Jeff Long still have a job at KU? We also chat the report the University of Texas released on the Eyes of Texas alma mater as well as an ominous space hurricane popping up over the North Pole.

  • Ron Rivera admits he was 'scared to death' playing Alex Smith after injury

    The head coach said he had a productive conversation with Alex Smith ahead of his release.

  • The Players Championship field by the rankings

    The entire Players Championship field is broken down below according to the Golfweek/Sagarins and the OWGR.

  • Why Jimmy King Wishes He Could've Played For Juwan Howard

    When the Fab Five was on campus in the early 1990s and playing for Michigan, the topic of conversation came up on who would end up coaching the Wolverines some day, if one of the five — which included Juwan Howard, Jimmy King, Ray Jackson, Jalen Rose and Chris Webber — ever did. "We all thought Juwan would, just because of his maturity level," said King, while speaking at a University of Michigan Alumni Club of Greater Flint Zoom event. After playing 19 years in the NBA and coaching six seasons with the Miami Heat, Howard took over for the legendary John Beilein in the spring of 2019 and has had immense success during his two seasons on the job, leading the Maize and Blue to a Big Ten regular-season title this year and taking home Big Ten Coach of the Year honors.

  • Insane 2-ball golf trick shot defies the laws of physics

    For anyone who says golf is boring, this video will make you think again

  • Brad Keselowski wins Busch Pole Award for Phoenix Raceway

    Brad Keselowski has won the Busch Pole Award for Sunday’s Instacart 500 (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) at Phoenix Raceway. Series officials released the starting lineup Wednesday morning. Keselowski will drive his No. 2 Team Penske Ford from the pole position with Kyle Larson in the No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet sharing […]

  • March Madness: 5 opponents to avoid on Selection Sunday

    Here are the teams that will be underrated, and a nightmare for those that end up having to play them.