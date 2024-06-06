How to watch the PGA Memorial Tournament 2024 live stream

The PGA Memorial Tournament runs from June 6 through June 9. There are four total rounds: Round 1 on Thursday, Round 2 on Friday, Round 3 on Saturday and the Final Round on Friday. The first two rounds will only be available on the Golf Channel. The third round and final round will be on your local CBS station as well. The easiest way to watch those rounds will be on your local CBS station, which you can access with a digital antenna on your TV. If you’re only interested in streaming the tournament on your phone or computer, here is a breakdown of how to watch the PGA Memorial Tournament online.

Watch the PGA Memorial Tournament Live Stream on Sling TV

Sling

The PGA Memorial Tournament will be broadcast on CBS and the Golf Channel this year. That gives you a few options for streaming the tournament on Sling TV. If you’re a golf fanatic and this isn’t going to be the only tournament you watch this year, you can get either Sling Orange or Sling Blue for $40 per month, then add the Sports Extra Package for $11 more per month. This gets you access to the Golf Channel, plus 19 more sports-focused channels, so you’ll be able to watch the Stanley Cup on NHL Network and the NBA Finals on NBA TV too.

Your other option through Sling is getting the Sling Paramount+ deal. You’ll need a Sling TV membership, then the Paramount+ and Showtime add-on, which is currently on sale for $5 instead of the usual $10.

Buy at SLING TV

Watch the PGA Memorial Tournament Live Stream on Paramount+

Digital Trends

Since this tournament is streaming on CBS, why not go straight to the source? Paramount+ is the home for all CBS content, and that includes live streams of sports events. You’ll need to get the Paramount+ with Showtime tier for $11 per month if you want to access the live stream, as the Paramount Essential tier does not include access to local CBS stations.

Buy at Paramount Plus

Watch the PGA Memorial Tournament Live Stream from Abroad

NordVPN

If you’re somewhere in the world with limited access to U.S. sports streams, you might want to grab a VPN. This is an easy way to get around any streaming barriers. We recommend NordVPN as the best VPN service overall, since it’s simple, effective for streaming, and currently on sale as part of VPN deals. Just get an account, install the program, connect to a server in the U.S., and watch the tournament through one of the options above.

Buy at NordVPN