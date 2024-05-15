How to Watch the PGA Championship Without Cable

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Stream the entire 2024 PGA Championship with a free trial to DirecTV Stream or fubo.

The world’s best golfers have descended on Valhalla Golf Club for the second major of the year, the 2024 PGA Championship. The Louisville, Kentucky club has hosted the PGA Championship three times over the tournament’s 108-year history.

Three-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka will be defending his title this year, but, as No. 40 on the tour right now, it’ll be an uphill battle. No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who came in second last year and just took home the green jacket, has a good chance this year in Louisville.

If you’re one such fan watching from home, read on. Below is a full guide on how to watch the PGA tournament online, including where to get PGA Championship livestreams for free.

How to Watch the 2024 PGA Championship Online

ESPN will be broadcasting the majority of the 2024 PGA Championship, but CBS will take over coverage from 1 to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. That means you’ll want a live TV streaming service that carries both ESPN and CBS to livestream the whole PGA Championship live. Below are a few of the best cable streamers that carry both channels:

Stream PGA Championship on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream offers some of the most comprehensive packages out there. Their most affordable plan, the Entertainment package, carries ESPN, CBS, and more than 90 other channels. It costs $79.99 a month, but you get a five-day free trial to start.

How to Watch the 2024 PGA Championship: Live Stream Online Free

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is one of the most comprehensive live TV streaming services with up to 160+ channels, including local channels, regional sports networks, and all popular national channels. Packages start at $79.99 a month and all subscriptions start with a five-day free trial.

Stream PGA Championship on fubo

fubo is another great live TV streamer that essentially gets you a full cable package on every streaming device. ESPN and CBS are included in fubo's Pro plan (its most affordable package), and you get a seven-day free trial to start. After the free trial, fubo Pro costs $79.99 a month.

How to Watch the 2024 PGA Championship: Live Stream Online Free

fubo

fubo’s massive streaming plans carry up to 275+ channels, and you can get even more depending on your location. Packages start at $79.99 a month, and you get seven days to try the service for free.

Stream PGA Championship on Hulu + Live TV

Another one of our favorite cable streaming services is Hulu + Live TV, which gets you more than 90 live channels (including ESPN And CBS for the PGA Championship), Hulu (on-demand), ESPN+, and Disney+. This whole package costs $76.99 a month, after a three-day free trial.

How to Watch the 2024 PGA Championship: Live Stream Online Free

Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV bundles together Hulu’s on-demand library and over 95 live TV channels, including local channels and almost all popular national channels. Subscriptions also include ESPN+ and Disney+ at no additional cost. Hulu + Live TV costs $76.99 a month after a three-day free trial.

Stream PGA Championship on ESPN+ (Partial Coverage)

ESPN+ will also be providing PGA Championship coverage to streamers, but only during the mornings each day (see full coverage schedule further down this article). If you're not an ESPN+ subscriber, you can sign up for just $10.99 a month.

How to Watch the 2024 PGA Championship: Live Stream Online Free

ESPN+

ESPN+ offers extensive live and on-demand content across just about every sport. The service costs $10.99 a month or $109.99 a year for an annual plan.







Get a Free PGA Championship Livestream

Want to watch the PGA Championship for free? You’re in luck. Using the free trials offered by all the above streaming services, you can get free livestreams of the tournament all weekend long without paying anything. You will need to enter a payment method when you sign up for the free trials, but you won’t be charged anything if you cancel before the trial ends.

When is the PGA Championship? 2024 Dates, Schedule

The 2024 PGA Championship kicks off on Thursday, May 16, and runs through Sunday, May 19. Here’s the full TV schedule for the tournament each day (times in ET):

May 16

7 a.m.-noon., ESPN+

Noon-8 p.m., ESPN

May 17

7 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN+

1 p.m.-8 p.m., ESPN

May 18

8 a.m.-10 a.m., ESPN+

10 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN

1 p.m.-7 p.m., CBS

May 19

8 a.m.-10 a.m., ESPN+

10 a.m.-1 p.m., ESPN

1 p.m.-7 p.m., CBS

2024 PGA Championship Field, Odds

As of writing, PGA No.1 Scheffler is the favorite to win the 2024 PGA Championship with a moneyline of +400. No. 2 Rory Mcllroy and No. 3 Xander Schauffele are favorited in the same order, but the Vegas’ fourth-favorite is reigning champ Koepka, who is ranked No. 39 on the tour. Jon Rahm and Ludvig Aberg round out the top six contenders this weekend.

Tiger Woods will also be in the running this weekend. The 15-time major champion has won the PGA Championship four times — most recently in 2007 — including once when it was played at Valhalla in 2000.

