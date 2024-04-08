How to watch PFL 2024, Week 2: Who’s fighting, lineup, start time, broadcast info

The PFL’s 2024 regular season continues this week with PFL 2024, Week 2, which features light heavyweights and lightweights in action for the first time this year.

Here’s how to watch PFL 2024, Week 2, with a complete lineup and breakdown by division.

Broadcast and streaming info

2024 PFL vs Bellator Ceremonial Weigh-Ins at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. (Cooper Neill / PFL & Bellator)

PFL 2024, Week 2 takes place Friday at The Theater at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas.

The prelims stream on ESPN+ at 6:30 p.m. ET. The main card airs on ESPN2 and streams on ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET.

Light heavyweight

2023 PFL Championships at The Anthem in Washington D.C., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

The PFL’s 2024 light heavyweight season gets underway with 2023 $1 million winner Impa Kasanganay (15-4), who takes on Alex Polizzi (10-3), who is making the move over from Bellator. In addition, 2022 winner Rob Wilkinson (17-2) is back after he was removed from the 2023 season for a failed drug test. He takes on late replacement Tom Breese (18-4), who stepped in for former Bellator champion Phil Davis.

Plus, Sadibou Sy (16-7-2) meets 2023 runner-up Josh Silveira (12-2), Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (21-7-1) takes on Jakob Nedoh (8-1) and Antonio Carlos Junior (15-5) fights Simon Biyong (9-3). All are looking for crucial regular season points toward the playoffs.

Lightweight

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – FEBRUARY 24: Clay Collard faces off against AJ McKee during the 2024 PFL vs Bellator: Champs event at Kingdom Arena on February 24, 2024 in Riyadh. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Clay Collard

At lightweight, the PFL will crown a new winner in 2024 after 2023 winner Olivier Aubin-Mercier retired. That means 2023 runner-up Clay Collard (24-12) likely is the top contender heading into his first fight of the season against ex-Bellator champ Patricky Freire (25-12). Also on the main card, Bellator’s Mads Burnell (18-5) meets Michael Dufort (12-4).

Additionally, the 155-pound field features Bruno Miranda (16-4) vs. former Bellator champion Brent Primus (12-3), Gadzhi Rabadanov (20-4-2) vs. Solomon Renfro (11-4) and Jay Jay Wilson (10-1) vs. Adam Piccolotti (14-5).

PFL Week 2 main card betting odds

2023 PFL Championships at The Anthem in Washington D.C., Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. (Cooper Neill / PFL)

MAIN CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 9 p.m. ET)

Impa Kasanganay (-575) vs. Alex Polizzi (+425)

Tom Breese (+155) vs. Rob Wilkinson (-185)

Clay Collard (-200) vs. Patricky Freire (+165)

Mads Burnell (-260) vs. Michael Dufort (+210)

Sadibou Sy (-155) vs. Josh Silveira (+130)

Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov (+120) vs. Jakob Nedoh (-140)

Antonio Carlos Junior (-240) vs. Simon Biyong (+165)

PFL Week 2 preliminary card betting odds

Adam Piccolotti

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)

Bruno Miranda (+130) vs. Brent Primus (-155)

Gadzhi Rabadanov (-205) vs. Solomon Renfro (+170)

Jay Jay Wilson (-160) vs. Adam Piccolotti (+135)

Elvin Espinoza (-220) vs. Anthony Romero (+180)

PFL Week 2 light heavyweight previews

PFL Week 2 lightweight previews

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for PFL 2024, Week 2.

